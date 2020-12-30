Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.75

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and traded as high as $23.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 183,447 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.