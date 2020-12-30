Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.75

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and traded as high as $23.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 183,447 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 85,613 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 105.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

