Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

EPC stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

