Edison International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 355 call options.

EIX stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

