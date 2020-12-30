Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.14

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 5590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,889 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,789. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,455,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,612,000 after acquiring an additional 946,157 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

