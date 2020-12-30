eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Approximately 203,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.70. The company has a market cap of £17.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) Company Profile (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group Plc, through its subsidiary eLight Group Holdings Ltd, provides LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.