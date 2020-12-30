Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Gap Down to $31.64

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.64, but opened at $29.94. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMCF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emclaire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Emclaire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

