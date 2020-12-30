Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 244,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 273,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

EEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

