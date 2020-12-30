Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €21.10 ($24.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 475.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Encavis AG has a 1 year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of €20.40 ($24.00).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

