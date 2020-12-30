Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

