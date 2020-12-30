(EOM.TO) (TSE:EOM) Stock Price Down 8%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of (EOM.TO) (TSE:EOM) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 27,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

(EOM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EOM)

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a natural resource exploration and development company engaged in the business of acquisition and development of mineral properties whose current efforts are focused on its wholly owned Angostura gold-silver project (Angostura Project). The Company has a portfolio of projects in Colombia.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for (EOM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (EOM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit