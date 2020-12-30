Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.41. 21,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 96,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.