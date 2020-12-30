Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $450.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $494.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $7,652,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $2,732,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

