Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 147,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 26,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

