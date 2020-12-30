Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.53

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $1.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,962.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $740.58 or 0.02557073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00435609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.43 or 0.01216870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00547075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00219029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,607,150 coins and its circulating supply is 26,303,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

