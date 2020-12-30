esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $279.60

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.60 and traded as high as $282.00. esure Group plc (ESUR.L) shares last traded at $279.60, with a volume of 2,433,124 shares traded.

About esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR)

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

