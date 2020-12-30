ETFS 1x Daily Short Cotton ETC (SCTO.L) (LON:SCTO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of ETFS 1x Daily Short Cotton ETC (SCTO.L) (LON:SCTO) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.89 ($0.29). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.87 ($0.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.89.

Comments


