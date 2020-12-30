ETFS Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:CORE)

ETFS Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE.AX) (ASX:CORE) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$52.19.

Dividend History for ETFS Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE.AX) (ASX:CORE)

