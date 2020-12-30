ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches Market Cap of $88,967.78

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX, Mercatox, DDEX and Sistemkoin. ETHplode has a market cap of $88,967.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 120.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00187299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00584352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052870 BTC.

