Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

ETON opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.