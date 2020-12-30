Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.91. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 6,370 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

