Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.46

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $13.00. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 31,906 shares trading hands.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$980.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total value of C$66,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,832,850. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $470,409 in the last 90 days.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

