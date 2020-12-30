EveryCoin Market Cap Achieves $6.43 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 408.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $933,784.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 403.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

