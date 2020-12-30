Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.33.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.23. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,426 shares of company stock valued at $252,866,275. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

