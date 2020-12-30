FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $346,900.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $302,393.88 and $346,900.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

