Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $40.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fathom traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

