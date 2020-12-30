Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 476.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.