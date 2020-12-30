Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.