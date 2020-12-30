FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $356.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.
NYSE:FDX opened at $261.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total value of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
