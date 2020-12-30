FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $356.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total value of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

