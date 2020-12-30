Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62. 729,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 870,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $182,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit