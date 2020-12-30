Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62. 729,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 870,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $182,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.