FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.85. FG Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,437 shares.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

About FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

