FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 2,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

