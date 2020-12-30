Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $502.30

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $502.30 and last traded at $502.28, with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
