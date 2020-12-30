Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $502.30

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $502.30 and last traded at $502.28, with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

