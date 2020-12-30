Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $949.12 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $949.12 million and approximately $246.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $21.29 or 0.00074987 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

