Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.30

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $29.22. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 23,363,899 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

