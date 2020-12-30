FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 20,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 16,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

