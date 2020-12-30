FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Trading 9.7% Higher

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.59. 1,205,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 958,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FINV. BidaskClub downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

