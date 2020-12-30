FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 734,442,406 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

