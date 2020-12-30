First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $5,369,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

