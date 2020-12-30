First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.
Shares of AG opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
