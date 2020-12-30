First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of AG opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

