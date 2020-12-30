First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Shares of First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.25. First Resource Bank shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 3,039 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps.

