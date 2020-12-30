Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

