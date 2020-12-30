Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.81 and last traded at $194.15. 1,789,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 850,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

