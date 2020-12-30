Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW)’s share price rose 19.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.