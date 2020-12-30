FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.07.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 27,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

