FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.07.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 27,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit