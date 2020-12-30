Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

