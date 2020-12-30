Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,695. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

