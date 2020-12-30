Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.34

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.34 and traded as low as $84.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.34 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. UBS Group AG increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 20.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

