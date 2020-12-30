Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.68

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 12379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. CSFB raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

