Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.96

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 5368323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

