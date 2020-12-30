Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.96

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 5368323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC)
There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.
