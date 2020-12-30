Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €65.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €38.33 ($45.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

